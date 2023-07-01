Company Directory
AZZLY
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about AZZLY that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    AZZLY is a company that provides software and support services for community behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment centers. Their product, AZZLY Rize, is a fully integrated EHR and RCM business solution that helps these organizations grow. It simplifies the user experience while ensuring compliance and individualized treatment plans. With AZZLY Rize, organizations can serve more patients, optimize scheduling, streamline back office efforts, and increase cash flow. Learn more at www.azzly.com.

    azzly.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for AZZLY

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • SoFi
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources