AZZ Inc. is a specialty electrical equipment manufacturer and provider of highly engineered services to the global power generation, industrial, transmission and distribution markets, as well as a leading provider of hot dip galvanizing services to the North American steel fabrication market. We offer products through two distinct business segments; The Energy Segment and the Galvanizing Segment. Within the Energy Segment, our product portfolio includes custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage ducts, hazardous and specialty lighting, and tubular products. We are also a leading third party supplier of safety related equipment to the nuclear industry, as well as a leading specialty repair and overhaul solution provider to industrial and utility markets worldwide. Our Galvanizing Services Segment provides hot dip galvanizing to the steel fabrication industry through our extensive network of thirty-six facilities located throughout North America.