Azalea Health is a leading provider of interoperable cloud-based healthcare solutions and services. The Azalea platform provides electronic health records with integrated telehealth functionality as well as personal health records and mobile health applications. With a focus on customer success, Azalea’s integrated platform has the flexibility to serve all practices and hospital ambulatory strategies, immediately improving cash flow as well as clinical outcomes through revenue cycle performance and care coordination innovation. Azalea’s comprehensive portfolio includes: Electronic Health Records (EHR)Electronic Prescribing (eRx)Interoperability ServicesLaboratory Ordering & ResultsPatient Portal & PHRTelehealthAzaleaM mobile platform integrated with Apple® HealthkitPopulation Health ManagementRevenue Cycle Performance ServicesPatient-centered Medical Home ServicesPre-certification Services