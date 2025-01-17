← Company Directory
Aya Healthcare
Aya Healthcare Product Manager Salaries in Greater San Diego Area

The median Product Manager compensation in Greater San Diego Area package at Aya Healthcare totals $165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aya Healthcare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aya Healthcare
Product Manager
San Diego, CA
Total per year
$165K
Level
-
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Aya Healthcare?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Aya Healthcare in Greater San Diego Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $468,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aya Healthcare for the Product Manager role in Greater San Diego Area is $162,000.

