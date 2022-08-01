← Company Directory
AXS
AXS Salaries

AXS's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $198,990 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AXS. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Product Manager
Median $113K
Customer Service
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$106K

Software Engineering Manager
$199K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AXS is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AXS is $109,263.

