Axonius
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Axonius Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area package at Axonius totals ₪511K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axonius's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Axonius
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪511K
Level
-
Base
₪511K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Axonius?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Axonius in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪579,999. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axonius for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area is ₪511,125.

Other Resources