Axonics is a medical technology company that develops and sells sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems to treat overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the sacral nerve to reduce symptoms. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent for female stress urinary incontinence. Axonics sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors globally. It was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.