Axon
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

  • Greater Seattle Area

Axon UX Researcher Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

UX Researcher compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Axon totals $199K per year for L8. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$177K - $207K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$154K$177K$207K$220K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$199K
$138K
$46K
$14.3K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Axon in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $219,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axon for the UX Researcher role in Greater Seattle Area is $154,160.

