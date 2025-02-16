← Company Directory
Axon
  • Salaries
  • UX Researcher

  • All UX Researcher Salaries

Axon UX Researcher Salaries

UX Researcher compensation in United States at Axon totals $199K per year for L8. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$177K - $207K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$154K$177K$207K$220K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$199K
$138K
$46K
$14.3K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 5 More Levels
$160K

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Axon in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $219,960. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axon for the UX Researcher role in United States is $154,160.

