Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Axon ranges from $150K per year for L6 to $266K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L6
$150K
$126K
$16K
$7.9K
L7
$188K
$128K
$46.3K
$13.5K
L8
$266K
$169K
$79.3K
$17.6K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)