Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Axon ranges from $146K per year for L6 to $223K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L6
$146K
$116K
$21.1K
$8.1K
L7
$223K
$159K
$47.3K
$15.9K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)