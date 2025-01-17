← Company Directory
Axon
Axon Software Engineer Salaries in Vietnam

Software Engineer compensation in Vietnam at Axon ranges from ₫472.11M per year for L6 to ₫944.95M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Vietnam package totals ₫868.44M.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
(Entry Level)
₫472.11M
₫472.11M
₫0
₫0
L7
₫944.95M
₫848.1M
₫0
₫96.85M
L8
₫ --
₫ --
₫ --
₫ --
L9
₫ --
₫ --
₫ --
₫ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Axon in Vietnam sits at a yearly total compensation of ₫1,403,074,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axon for the Software Engineer role in Vietnam is ₫728,838,823.

Other Resources