← Company Directory
Axon
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • United Kingdom

Axon Software Engineer Salaries in United Kingdom

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Axon totals £159K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Axon
Senior Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£159K
Level
L5
Base
£99.5K
Stock (/yr)
£59.7K
Bonus
£0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Axon?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Axon in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £232,412. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axon for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £151,521.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Axon

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • Walmart Global Tech
  • Palantir
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources