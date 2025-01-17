Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Axon ranges from $222K per year for L7 to $350K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $225K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$222K
$161K
$44.7K
$16K
L8
$350K
$206K
$130K
$14.3K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)