Software Engineer compensation in Ho Chi Minh City Metro Area at Axon ranges from ₫472.11M per year for L6 to ₫944.95M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Ho Chi Minh City Metro Area package totals ₫868.44M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
₫472.11M
₫472.11M
₫0
₫0
L7
₫944.95M
₫848.1M
₫0
₫96.85M
L8
₫ --
₫ --
₫ --
₫ --
L9
₫ --
₫ --
₫ --
₫ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)