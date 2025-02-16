Software Engineer compensation in United States at Axon ranges from $145K per year for L6 to $309K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $255K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$145K
$118K
$20.2K
$6.1K
L7
$211K
$152K
$45.4K
$13.6K
L8
$268K
$172K
$83.9K
$11.6K
L9
$309K
$179K
$101K
$29.9K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)