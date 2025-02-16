All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Axon ranges from $237K per year for L8 to $406K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $226K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$237K
$154K
$71.3K
$12K
L9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)