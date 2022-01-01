← Company Directory
Axon
Axon Salaries

Axon's salary ranges from $77,420 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $406,793 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Axon. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
L6 $144K
L7 $209K
L8 $267K
L9 $309K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L8 $290K
L9 $407K
Product Manager
L8 $237K
L10 $406K

Product Designer
Median $247K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
Median $123K
Data Scientist
$153K
Hardware Engineer
$290K
Human Resources
$77.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$156K
Product Design Manager
$204K
Program Manager
$201K
Project Manager
$174K
Recruiter
$100K
Sales
$206K
Sales Engineer
$332K
Solution Architect
$148K
UX Researcher
$192K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Axon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Axon is Software Engineering Manager at the L9 level with a yearly total compensation of $406,793. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axon is $205,000.

Other Resources