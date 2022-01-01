← Company Directory
Axon
Axon Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $6,858

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Vision Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $720

    $720 per year contributed by employer

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Employee Assistance Program

    24/7 access to on-demand therapists, coaches, or psychotherapists via the Ginger platform.

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Disability Insurance

  • Sick Time

  • Maternity Leave

    • Home
  • Relocation Bonus

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $3,600

    100% match on the first 3% of base salary

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Company Sponsored Family Events

  • Company Outings

