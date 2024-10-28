← Company Directory
AXISCADES
AXISCADES Salaries

AXISCADES's salary ranges from $4,315 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in India at the low-end to $87,797 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AXISCADES. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$4.3K
Software Engineer
$87.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AXISCADES is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $87,797. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AXISCADES is $46,056.

