Axis Bank
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Axis Bank Business Analyst Salaries in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

The median Business Analyst compensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region package at Axis Bank totals ₹1.22M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Axis Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Axis Bank
Business Analyst
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per year
₹1.22M
Level
hidden
Base
₹1.22M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
0-1 Years
What are the career levels at Axis Bank?

Latest Salary Submissions
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Axis Bank in Mumbai Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,640,758. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Axis Bank for the Business Analyst role in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is ₹1,224,513.

Other Resources