AXA
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

AXA Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at AXA totals CHF 123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AXA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
AXA
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 123K
Level
AVP
Base
CHF 99.1K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 15.3K
Bonus
CHF 9K
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at AXA?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at AXA in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 158,717. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AXA for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 106,237.

