AXA
AXA Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in France package at AXA totals €56.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AXA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
AXA
Data Scientist
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€56.1K
Level
L3
Base
€48.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€8K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at AXA?

€149K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at AXA in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €86,518. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AXA for the Data Scientist role in France is €56,310.

