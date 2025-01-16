← Company Directory
Aware
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Aware Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 326K - THB 379K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 288KTHB 326KTHB 379KTHB 417K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Aware?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aware in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 417,411. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aware for the Software Engineer role in Thailand is THB 287,628.

