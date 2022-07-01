← Company Directory
Awake Security
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Awake Security that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Awake Security is the only advanced network detection and response company that delivers answers, not alerts. By combining artificial intelligence with human expertise, Awake models and hunts for both insider and external attacker behaviors, while providing autonomous triage and response with full forensics across traditional, IoT and cloud networks. The platform performs deep data parsing including encrypted traffic analysis, making it more than twice as accurate as the competition while generating almost 1500% less noise, as proven by independent testing. Awake is also ranked #1 by EMA for time to value and was recognized as the #1 information security solution being evaluated by global 1000 companies in Enterprise Technology Research's (ETR) Summer 2019 Emerging Technology Study.

    http://awakesecurity.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    90
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Awake Security

    Related Companies

    • Roblox
    • Uber
    • Coinbase
    • Dropbox
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources