Avnet
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

  • Greater Taipei Area

Avnet Business Analyst Salaries in Greater Taipei Area

The median Business Analyst compensation in Greater Taipei Area package at Avnet totals NT$903K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avnet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Avnet
Business Analyst
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$903K
Level
1
Base
NT$903K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Avnet?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Avnet in Greater Taipei Area sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,324,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avnet for the Business Analyst role in Greater Taipei Area is NT$900,919.

Other Resources