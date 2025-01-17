← Company Directory
Aviva plc
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Greater Toronto Area

Aviva plc Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Aviva plc totals CA$117K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Aviva plc
Data Scientist
Markham, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$117K
Level
-
Base
CA$102K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$15.5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Aviva plc?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Aviva plc in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$152,217. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aviva plc for the Data Scientist role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$128,785.

