All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Avito totals RUB 7.84M per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 9.12M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
RUB 7.84M
RUB 6.59M
RUB 379K
RUB 870K
Senior Manager
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Lead Manager
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Head of Engineering
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.86M+ (sometimes RUB 28.61M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***