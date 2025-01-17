← Company Directory
Avito
Avito Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Armenia

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Armenia package at Avito totals AMD 52.7M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Avito
Engineering Team Lead
Yerevan, ER, Armenia
Total per year
AMD 52.7M
Level
Senior
Base
AMD 28.51M
Stock (/yr)
AMD 6.91M
Bonus
AMD 17.28M
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Avito?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Avito in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 21,001,992. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avito for the Software Engineering Manager role in Armenia is RUB 11,831,530.

