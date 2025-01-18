Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Avito ranges from RUB 4.4M per year for E3 to RUB 3.95M per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.77M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E2
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E3
RUB 4.4M
RUB 4.05M
RUB 0
RUB 353K
E4
RUB 3.95M
RUB 3.69M
RUB 0
RUB 261K
E5
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.86M+ (sometimes RUB 28.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***