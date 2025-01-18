← Company Directory
Avito
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

  • Moscow Metro Area

Avito Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Avito totals RUB 4.12M per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 3.76M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E2
(Entry Level)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E3
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E4
RUB 4.12M
RUB 3.87M
RUB 0
RUB 246K
E5
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
What are the career levels at Avito?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Avito in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 4,362,195. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avito for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 3,954,633.

