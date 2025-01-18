Salaries

Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Russia

Avito Frontend Software Engineer Salaries in Russia

Frontend Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Avito ranges from $RUB 2.98M per year to $RUB 5.73M. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.92M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus E2 (Entry Level) RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- E3 RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- E4 RUB 4.17M RUB 3.95M RUB 79.5K RUB 146K E5 RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- View 2 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.86M+ (sometimes RUB 28.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RUB ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Avito ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.