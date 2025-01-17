Avito Software Engineer Salaries in Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Software Engineer compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area at Avito ranges from RUB 4.62M per year for E3 to RUB 4.77M per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area package totals RUB 4.16M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E2 (Entry Level) RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- E3 RUB 4.62M RUB 4.24M RUB 150K RUB 231K E4 RUB 4.17M RUB 3.86M RUB 59.7K RUB 246K E5 RUB 4.77M RUB 4.5M RUB 78.9K RUB 186K View 2 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.86M+ (sometimes RUB 28.65M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RUB ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Avito ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title