← Company Directory
Avito
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Avito Software Engineer Salaries in Saint Petersburg Metro Area

Software Engineer compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area at Avito ranges from RUB 4.62M per year for E3 to RUB 4.77M per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Saint Petersburg Metro Area package totals RUB 4.16M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
(Entry Level)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E3
RUB 4.62M
RUB 4.24M
RUB 150K
RUB 231K
E4
RUB 4.17M
RUB 3.86M
RUB 59.7K
RUB 246K
E5
RUB 4.77M
RUB 4.5M
RUB 78.9K
RUB 186K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.86M+ (sometimes RUB 28.65M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Avito?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

iOS Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Android Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Avito in Saint Petersburg Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 5,492,122. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avito for the Software Engineer role in Saint Petersburg Metro Area is RUB 3,841,099.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Avito

Related Companies

  • Yandex
  • Kaspersky
  • StarLeaf
  • BBC
  • VK
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources