← Company Directory
Avito
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Moscow Metro Area

Avito Software Engineer Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Avito ranges from RUB 3.57M per year for E2 to RUB 7.3M per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 4.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
(Entry Level)
RUB 3.57M
RUB 3.41M
RUB 66.9K
RUB 96.1K
E3
RUB 4.03M
RUB 3.76M
RUB 96.5K
RUB 168K
E4
RUB 4.38M
RUB 4.05M
RUB 87.3K
RUB 243K
E5
RUB 4.98M
RUB 4.7M
RUB 73.8K
RUB 214K
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.86M+ (sometimes RUB 28.65M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Avito?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

iOS Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Android Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Avito in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 7,297,174. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avito for the Software Engineer role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 4,321,617.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Avito

Related Companies

  • Yandex
  • Kaspersky
  • StarLeaf
  • BBC
  • VK
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources