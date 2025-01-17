Avito Software Engineer Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Avito ranges from RUB 3.57M per year for E2 to RUB 7.3M per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 4.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E2 (Entry Level) RUB 3.57M RUB 3.41M RUB 66.9K RUB 96.1K E3 RUB 4.03M RUB 3.76M RUB 96.5K RUB 168K E4 RUB 4.38M RUB 4.05M RUB 87.3K RUB 243K E5 RUB 4.98M RUB 4.7M RUB 73.8K RUB 214K View 2 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.86M+ (sometimes RUB 28.65M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RUB ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Avito ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title