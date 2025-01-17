Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Avito ranges from RUB 3.57M per year for E2 to RUB 7.3M per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 4.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
RUB 3.57M
RUB 3.41M
RUB 66.9K
RUB 96.1K
E3
RUB 4.03M
RUB 3.76M
RUB 96.5K
RUB 168K
E4
RUB 4.38M
RUB 4.05M
RUB 87.3K
RUB 243K
E5
RUB 4.98M
RUB 4.7M
RUB 73.8K
RUB 214K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
