Avito Software Engineer Salaries in Armenia

Software Engineer compensation in Armenia at Avito ranges from AMD 25.57M per year for E4 to AMD 32.62M per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Armenia package totals AMD 30.08M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E2 (Entry Level) AMD -- AMD -- AMD -- AMD -- E3 AMD -- AMD -- AMD -- AMD -- E4 AMD 25.57M AMD 23.7M AMD 0 AMD 1.86M E5 AMD 32.62M AMD 30.04M AMD 0 AMD 2.58M View 2 More Levels

