Software Engineer compensation in Armenia at Avito ranges from AMD 25.57M per year for E4 to AMD 32.62M per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Armenia package totals AMD 30.08M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
AMD --
AMD --
AMD --
AMD --
E3
AMD --
AMD --
AMD --
AMD --
E4
AMD 25.57M
AMD 23.7M
AMD 0
AMD 1.86M
E5
AMD 32.62M
AMD 30.04M
AMD 0
AMD 2.58M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
