All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Avito ranges from RUB 4.47M per year for E4 to RUB 8.13M per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 5.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E3
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E4
RUB 4.47M
RUB 4M
RUB 0
RUB 470K
E5
RUB 8.13M
RUB 6.49M
RUB 1.06M
RUB 583K
