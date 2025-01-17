← Company Directory
Avito
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Moscow Metro Area

Avito Data Scientist Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

Data Scientist compensation in Moscow Metro Area at Avito ranges from RUB 4.47M per year for E4 to RUB 8.13M per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Moscow Metro Area package totals RUB 5.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E3
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E4
RUB 4.47M
RUB 4M
RUB 0
RUB 470K
E5
RUB 8.13M
RUB 6.49M
RUB 1.06M
RUB 583K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Avito?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Avito in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 8,130,455. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avito for the Data Scientist role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 5,318,384.

Other Resources