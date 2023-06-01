AVITA Medical is a regenerative tissue company that offers products to address medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. Its patented platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's skin. Its lead product is the RECELL System, which enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's skin to treat acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company has research agreements with the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Houston Methodist Research Institute.