← Company Directory
Avita Medical
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Avita Medical that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    AVITA Medical is a regenerative tissue company that offers products to address medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. Its patented platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's skin. Its lead product is the RECELL System, which enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's skin to treat acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company has research agreements with the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Houston Methodist Research Institute.

    http://www.avitamedical.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    116
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Avita Medical

    Related Companies

    • Apple
    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Flipkart
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources