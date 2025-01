Avidity Biosciences develops oligonucleotide-based therapies, including antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC), to treat serious diseases. Their lead product candidates are in preclinical stages and target myotonic dystrophy type 1, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. The company also offers Lumizyme therapy for Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.