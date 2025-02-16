All Marketing Operations Salaries
The average Marketing Operations total compensation in United States at Avid Technology Professionals ranges from $90.9K to $124K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avid Technology Professionals's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Average Total Compensation
