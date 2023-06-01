Company Directory
Avicanna
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Avicanna that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Avicanna is a Canadian bio-pharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical markets. They are leaders in cannabinoid research and have developed several industry-leading product lines, including Pura H&W and RHO Phyto. Avicanna manages its own supply chain, including cultivation and extraction, through its subsidiaries located in Santa Marta, Colombia. They are dedicated to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products.

    http://avicanna.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Avicanna

    Related Companies

    • Netflix
    • Flipkart
    • DoorDash
    • Apple
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources