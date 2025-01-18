← Company Directory
Aviatrix
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Networking Engineer

Aviatrix Networking Engineer Salaries

Networking Engineer compensation in United States at Aviatrix ranges from $246K per year for Principal Engineer to $313K per year for Senior Principal Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aviatrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aviatrix, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Networking Engineer at Aviatrix in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $328,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aviatrix for the Networking Engineer role in United States is $231,800.

