The average Customer Success total compensation in India at Aviatrix ranges from ₹5.88M to ₹8.05M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aviatrix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹6.37M - ₹7.56M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹5.88M₹6.37M₹7.56M₹8.05M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aviatrix, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Success at Aviatrix in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹8,052,103. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aviatrix for the Customer Success role in India is ₹5,881,536.

Other Resources