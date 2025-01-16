← Company Directory
Aviasales
Aviasales Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Thailand at Aviasales ranges from THB 712K to THB 975K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aviasales's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 771K - THB 915K
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 712KTHB 771KTHB 915KTHB 975K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Aviasales in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 974,501. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aviasales for the Marketing role in Thailand is THB 711,809.

