AVI-SPL
  • Salaries
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

AVI-SPL Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at AVI-SPL ranges from ₹896K to ₹1.23M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AVI-SPL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹971K - ₹1.15M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹896K₹971K₹1.15M₹1.23M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at AVI-SPL?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at AVI-SPL sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,227,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AVI-SPL for the Information Technologist (IT) role is ₹896,353.

Other Resources