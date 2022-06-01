← Company Directory
Avery Dennison
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Avery Dennison Salaries

Avery Dennison's salary ranges from $48,056 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager in India at the low-end to $173,363 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avery Dennison. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $103K
Business Analyst
$80.6K
Data Science Manager
$48.1K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Data Scientist
$173K
Mechanical Engineer
$156K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avery Dennison is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $173,363. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avery Dennison is $103,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Avery Dennison

Related Companies

  • Applied Materials
  • Texas Instruments
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Lam Research
  • KLA
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources