AVEO Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes medicines for cancer patients. Its products include FOTIVDA, a treatment for advanced renal cell carcinoma, and tivozanib for various cancers. The company is also developing Ficlatuzumab, AV-380, AV-203, and AV-353 for different cancer treatments. AVEO has collaborations and license agreements with several companies and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.