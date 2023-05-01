← Company Directory
Avena Foods
    Avena Foods is a Canadian company that produces safe, sustainably grown, and nutritious certified gluten-free oat and pulse ingredients. They supply food, beverage, and nutraceutical manufacturers worldwide and have four ranges of non-GMO, allergen-friendly ingredients available in conventional, gluten-free, and certified-organic options. Avena Foods has long-term relationships with farmers committed to sustainable cropping systems and practices. They also have a state-of-the-art gluten-free, allergen-free milling facility with full traceability and exemplary quality and food safety systems. Their Avena Purity Protocol ensures pure, uncontaminated certified gluten-free oats and oat ingredients for people with celiac disease, non-celiac gluten-sensitivity, or wheat allergies.

    http://avenafoods.com
    2008
    126
    $10M-$50M
