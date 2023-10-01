← Company Directory
Avature
Avature Salaries

Avature's salary ranges from $2,841 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in China at the low-end to $64,874 for a Software Engineering Manager in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avature. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Customer Service
$2.8K
Product Designer
$42.1K
Project Manager
$8.4K

Software Engineer
$20K
Software Engineering Manager
$64.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avature is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $64,874. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avature is $20,045.

