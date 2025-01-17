← Company Directory
Avast Software
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Avast Software Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United Kingdom at Avast Software ranges from £85.2K to £119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avast Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

£91.2K - £107K
Czech Republic
Common Range
Possible Range
£85.2K£91.2K£107K£119K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at Avast Software to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.8K+ (sometimes £238K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Avast Software?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Avast Software in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £118,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avast Software for the Product Manager role in United Kingdom is £85,161.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Avast Software

Related Companies

  • BAE Systems
  • nCino
  • Nuix
  • Darktrace
  • Rapid7
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources