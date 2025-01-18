Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Avanade ranges from CA$114K per year for Consultant to CA$138K per year for Senior Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avanade's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Analyst
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Analyst
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Consultant
CA$114K
CA$111K
CA$0
CA$2.5K
Senior Consultant
CA$138K
CA$136K
CA$0
CA$1.4K
